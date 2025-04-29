Penitent release new music video for ‘The Path of Shadows’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Norwegian darkwave act Penitent have released a new music video for the track “The Path of Shadows”. The song is taken from the upcoming reissue “Melancholia Redux“, which will be released on May 30, 2025, through The Circle Music. The release revisits the band’s debut album “Melancholia”, originally issued by Cold Meat Industry in 1996.

In parallel with the music video launch, Penitent have also released the new digital single “Beyond the Whispering Echoes“, now available on all major streaming platforms.

“Melancholia Redux” features re-recorded music, rewritten English lyrics, and new artwork. Karsten Hamre, the band’s founder and main composer, commented: “Bringing these older tracks like ‘The Path of Shadows’ back to life for ‘Melancholia Redux’ and creating visuals for them allows a new perspective on the original feelings and poetry. This piece holds a particular significance from the original album, and working on the video allowed us to explore its atmosphere visually.”

The new release will be available in multiple formats. These include a Digi CD edition with a 12-page booklet, limited edition splatter vinyl LPs, and a special box set combining LP and CD versions. Exclusive merchandise, such as T-shirts and zip hoodies, is also part of the offering. Formats are limited as follows: 500 copies for the Digi CD, 250 copies for the Clear & Black Splatter LP, 150 copies for the red & turquoise splatter LP, and 100 copies for the deluxe LP/CD Box.

About Penitent

Penitent is a Norwegian darkwave project founded in 1994 by Karsten Hamre. Emerging from Oslo’s underground scene, Penitent gained early acclaim with the 1996 album “Melancholia”, released via the influential Swedish label Cold Meat Industry.

Subsequent albums like “The Beauty of Pain” (1997) and “Among the Sleepless” (2000) cemented Hamre’s reputation for blending poetic narratives with haunting soundscapes.

After a period of relative silence, Hamre reactivated Penitent and related projects, maintaining a steady creative output. Now collaborating with Greek label The Circle Music, Penitent embarks on a new phase, revisiting past works through re-recordings and planning future material. Karsten Hamre remains the sole member and creative force behind Penitent.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)