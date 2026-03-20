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The German darkwave/post-punk band Any Miracle has released the two-track digital single “Joran (Oliver Deuerling Remix)“. The single holds two versions, “Joran (Oliver Deuerling Remix)” and “Joran (Oliver Deuerling Remix Instrumental)”. The remix reworks “Joran,” a track first issued in 2025 and later included on the band’s debut album “A Greater Monster,” released on May 2, 2025.

The band describes the new version as “a hypnotic progressive house interpretation with a distinct 80s-inspired atmosphere.”

About Any Miracle

Any Miracle were formed in spring 2022 in the greater Mainz area of Germany. The band brings together Burn, Jens Weimar and G. Dorn, who returned to work together around 30 years after their earlier musical activity in the early 1990s. In this project, Burn moved from keyboards to lead vocals.

Their first release was the 14-track “A Greater Monster EP,” issued on October 19, 2023. That was followed in 2024 by the single “Sweet Fire (Nectar Remix).” On May 2, 2025, the trio released the 10-track album “A Greater Monster.” The new “JORAN (Oliver Deuerling Remix)” now continues that release cycle in 2026.

Burn, Jens Weimar and G. Dorn all have links to Forthcoming Fire. Burn was later also active in Weissglut and Svantaal. Before that, G. Dorn played bass in the local band Atrocity Exhibition in the late 1980s and then joined Forthcoming Fire from 1991 to 1994.

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