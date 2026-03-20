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The neoclassical ensemble Seventh Harmonic has released the four-track EP “And The Light Shineth In Darkness,” via their Bandcamp page. All material on the record was written by and produced by Caroline Jago with Annmari Thim Hermansson on vocals and lyrics on tracks one and four, and Monica Richards on vocals and lyrics on tracks two and three.

Thim Hermansson is also known for her work with Arcana and Angelic Foe. Monica Richards is one half of Faith and the Muse and previously fronted Strange Boutique.

The record is the first new Seventh Harmonic release since the download single “Winter MMXIII,” which was released in December 2013.

<a href="https://seventhharmonic.bandcamp.com/album/and-the-light-shineth-in-darkness" rel="noopener">And The Light Shineth In Darkness by Seventh Harmonic</a>

About Seventh Harmonic

Seventh Harmonic is a Canterbury, UK-based neoclassical ensemble formed by Caroline Jago in 1999. The project began as a solo instrumental outlet and later expanded into a three-piece with violinist Éilish McCracken and various vocalists.

The project’s first release was the CD-R “Adumbrations” in 1999. That was followed by the self-released debut CD “The Awakening” in March 2000 on Harmonic Recordings, the full-length “The Ascent” in July 2001 on First Light Recordings, “Promise of Sacrifice” in September 2002 on First Light, and “Adumbrations II” in October 2002.

After a dormant period, Annmari Thim joined in 2009. That led to the download EP “Equanimi” in April 2010, the album “Garden of Dilmun” in May 2011 on Out of Line Records, and “Winter MMXIII” in December 2013.

13 years later the project returns with the EP “And The Light Shineth In Darkness” with new contributions from Thim Hermansson and Monica Richards.

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