Out via Dark Dimensions’ sublabel Scanner on March 28th is the new Vampyros Lesbos album “Vi per Sanguinem”.

Note, this project has nothing to do with Vampire Lezbos (with a ‘z’), a socio-political punk band formed in 1984 in Spokane, Washington. Instead, it’s a German project and consists of of Elisabeth Brenner and Ostara Männel.

The band debuted in December 2023 with the single “Willst Du mal?” followed by “Schwarz und Weiss” earlier this year. They now offer a full album.

The duo says this about their project: “We focus our attention on people with a special emotional level, who feel more than the average person, who are not foreign to spirituality, who feel themselves drawn towards occultism. Our songs are twirling spirals, they are deliberately anipulative and brain-cleansing. There’s no reason to deny it: We wanna give our audience a taste of the victim role – to prepare them for it.“

You can pre-order the 11-track album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/album/vi-per-sanguinem">Vi Per Sanguinem by Vampyros Lesbos</a>

Below are two tracks to get an idea how they sound like.

