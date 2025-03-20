Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out today via Fools Game Records is “Joyride”, the brand new self-produced single and video from the Canadian musician and singer-songwriter Ché Aimee Dorval. You can expect a blend of dreamy alt-pop with electronica.

“I had been writing ‘Joyride’ on and off for years, and it took on all sorts of shapes and meanings over that time,” explains Ché. “However, it wasn’t until recently when everything in the world felt like it was ramping up and the Canada/USA relationship started to look very toxic that I finally felt inspired to finish it. I’m someone who apologises for pretty much everything; it’s almost a knee-jerk reaction just for existing on this planet. Maybe it’s because I’m Canadian or maybe it’s because I’m a woman, but it’s something I’ve tried to curb over the years. For me, this song is about saying ‘no’ to a broken situation and not apologising for setting boundaries or speaking up when it needs to be said.”

“Joyride” comes accompanied by a videoclip featuring JoiofDance, of which Ché says: “Joi’s dancing is pure power and soul and embodies everything I’ve always tried to convey through my music. This song is about reclaiming your power, embracing who you are, and honouring your needs without compromise. Working with her on this felt like a perfect fit. Joi originally created this routine for a track from ‘The Crowned’, but time constraints meant we never got around to it. I’ve always felt a bit disappointed that such a powerful piece of art went unused, so it was clear to me that her performance was meant to bring the story of ‘Joyride’ to life.”

The 2-track single is available below from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://cheaimeedorval.bandcamp.com/album/joyride">JOYRIDE by Ché Aimee Dorval</a>

About Ché Aimee Dorval

Ché Aimee Dorval, born January 21, 1985, in Vancouver, Canada, is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who began performing her original compositions across Canada in 2001. Dorval’s breakthrough came in 2007 when she won David Foster’s British Columbia Star Search competition, leading to recording opportunities in Los Angeles with producers Greg Wells and Kara DioGuardi.

​In 2009, Ché released her debut album, “Underachiever”. Her collaboration with Devin Townsend led to the formation of the duo Casualties of Cool, blending ambient, country, and rock elements. Their self-titled album was released in 2014. The project was partially funded through the crowdfunding platform PledgeMusic and featured guest performances by artists like Morgen Ågren and Kat Epple.

Ché’s solo discography includes “Roughing It” (2006), “Volume 1” EP (2014), “Between the Walls and the Window” (2017), and “Sad Songs for Quarantine Lovers” (2021). Her latest album, “The Crowned”, was released in 2023 and was co-produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, etc). The album also included a duet with the late Gord Downey.

Beyond her solo work, Ché has contributed vocals to the Devin Townsend’s albums “Ki” (2009) and “Empath” (2019).

