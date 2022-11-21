Andreas Davids & Sven Phalanx – Dimensionsbrecher (Album – Infacted Recordings)

November 21, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, Experimental, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Andreas Davids and Sven Phalanx are back on track unleashing a new opus resulting from their common interest for Ambient music. They previously released two albums on Infacted and early this year one more (mini)-album on Mahorka. This work is a tribute to a German sci/fi series “Commander Perkins”.

Content: The work moves on there where previous releases stopped. A totally Space-Ambient driven Electro format with slow rhythms. The songs feature numerous spoken samplings connected with the theme and sound universe of “Dimensionsbrecher”. Pure reverie and Cinematic passages which are no and then alternated with darker parts.

+ + + : There’s a true chemistry between both musicians which is transposed into sound intelligence and diversity. The album is fully accessible through the slow cadences injecting a danceable touch to the work. I like the icy, relaxing, atmosphere this work has been made of.

– – – : Even if the songs are driven by slow rhythms it first of all remains a work just to listen or to mix with a visual content. It remains an atypical release on the Infacted roster.

Conclusion: “Dimensionsbrecher” sounds as a sonic bridge between Ambient pioneers and contemporary productions in the genre.

Best songs: “Frieden”, “Das Tor Zu Einer Anderen Welt”, “Spaceboy”, “Energiekontakt”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/andreas.davids / www.facebook.com/SvenPhalanx76

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690


