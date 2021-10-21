Andreas Davids & Sven Phalanx – A Psychedelic Trip Into Space (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This is the second work between Andreas Davids (Xotox, Natura Est) and Sven Phalanx (Schattenspiel, Schwarzwald).

Content: The sounds and atmospheres emerging from this production are totally matching with the concept. You instantly get the sensation of entering an astral universe wherein the multiple bleeps are symbolizing stars and the dense atmospheres stand for different planets of the universe. The tracks are driven by slow rhythms, making the global production more accessible.

+ + + : Both artists move on exploring the world of Electro-Ambient music. The titles of the tracks have the name of a planet –except the first and last cut, which are referring to the concept. So nothing really original here, but a fascinating transposition of the concept into sounds and tracks. The composition is well-crafted, even elaborated, accomplished with subtle arrangements and revealing cool sound treatments like crystallene effects. Different spoken samples accentuate the theme as well.

– – – : This project is clearly meant to entertain a very restricted number of fans while it remains a kind of ‘alien’ among the Infacted roster.

Conclusion: This opus confirms the fascination of both protagonists for Ambient music with a little wink to some pioneers in the genre.

Best songs: “Saturn – Rings Of Saturn”, “Jupiter – Element Feuer”.

Rate: 7.

