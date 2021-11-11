Prickrott / Von Mollestein – A Journey Into The Depths Of Nihilism (Album – Narcoleptica Productions)

Genre/Influences: Black-Metal, Grindcore, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album is a split release featuring two formations from The Netherlands. Von Mollestein is a rather new formation while Prickrott has already released a few works.

Content: Each band is featured with 4 tracks. Prickrott opens the hostilities revealing a merciless Grindcore sound, which is driven by furious rhythms, overloaded guitar riffs and growls instead of vocals.

Von Mollestein moves in a similar way as their debut album “Fistful Of Mental”. This is the perfect mixture between Metal- and Industrial music. The songs are furious and achieved with some Electro treatments.

+ + + : If you like brutal power and unpolished songs, this album is definitely something for you. Prickrott is a band I would never review as their sound is too far away from the music I’m used to listening and reviewing. Von Mollestein is more Industrial and interesting for the way they’re merging heavy, aggressive guitar assaults together with Electronic arrangements –like the bass line driven through “The Ballad Of The Lost”. This band has an image and a merciless sound.

– – – : I don’t have anything against Prickrott, but this is not my cup of tea while Von Mollestein is a band you better can keep an eye on. I would have preferred to hear a new full length by Von Mollestein.

Conclusion: Rage and sonic terror are the keywords to this split-album made in The Netherlands.

Best songs: “Wandering Alone Through The Old Forest”, “The Ballad Of The Lost”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/Prickrott / www.facebook.com/VonMollestein

Label: https://vk.com/narcoleptica / www.facebook.com/narcolepticaprod