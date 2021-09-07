The Australian techno industrial act Studio-X is back with a fresh 6-track EP, “Here to stay”.

Expect a minimal title track with a big kick drum, catchy computerised vocal samples and some dark industrial effects. The EP holds a VIP version of the title track next to 4 new tracks: “Butene Machines”, “This Is My Life (feat. Avarice In Audio)”, “Terror Bull (feat. Bridgette)” and New Blood.

You can check the complete EP below, for now it’s exclusively available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/here-to-stay-ep">Here To Stay EP by STUDIO-X</a>

About Studio-X

Studio-X was formed in Adelaide, Australia, in December 2008. In 2009 they released a self-distributed single, “SX v0.1”.

Two years later they signed up with Alfa Matrix and released their debut, “Neo-Futurism”. That debut was followed by “Breaking The Void” (with Simon Carter) in 2014, and in 2015 a further Simon Carter collaboration was released, “Ad Astra Volantis”.

Two years later the project landed “Neural Torment” followed by “Wrong” in 2018 and in 2020 Simon Carter joined again to record “Disconnected”. In between the project released several singles.