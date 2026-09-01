And One’s ‘Bodypop’ turns 20 on 1 September

And One released “Bodypop” on 1 September 2006 via Out Of Line, produced by Steve Naghavi. The album turns 20 this year.

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And One released “Bodypop” on 1 September 2006 through Out Of Line in Europe, with a US edition following on 7 November 2006 via Metropolis Records. The ninth studio album by the Berlin electropop/EBM band turns 20 this year. It was produced by co-founder Steve Naghavi and followed 2003’s “Aggressor,” the band’s previous studio album.

The German CD edition runs 12 tracks: “Mein Anfang,” “Military Fashion Show,” “Enjoy The Unknown,” “So Klingt Liebe,” “The Sound Of Believer,” “Body Company,” “Traumfrau,” “Stand The Pain,” “Sexkeit,” “Love You To The End,” “The Dream” and “Dein Ende.” A limited “Bodypop”/”Frontfeuer” CD/EP bundle added five further tracks: “Rearming Strafbomber,” “Master Master,” “A Kind of Deutsch,” “Steine Sind Steine” and “The Force.” Band members Steve Naghavi, Chris Ruiz and Gio van Oli are credited as performers on the album, which was mastered at Master & Servant. Out Of Line has since reissued “Bodypop” on vinyl in 2018 and 2023 and on cassette in 2024.

Two singles preceded the album and one followed it: “Military Fashion Show” (19 May 2006), which reached number one on the Deutsche Alternative Charts, “So Klingt Liebe” (14 July 2006), which peaked at number three, and “Traumfrau” (1 December 2006). Side-Line reported on a double-vinyl reissue of “Bodypop” in 2018.

About And One

And One formed in Berlin, Germany, in 1989, founded by Steve Naghavi and Chris Ruiz, who met at a Berlin nightclub and initially performed under the name Body Project. Alex Two joined before the band’s 1991 debut. The single “Metal Hammer” (1990) became a club hit ahead of the debut album “Anguish,” released on Machinery Records in 1991, the year And One won a regional “Best New Artist” award. Three further albums followed on Machinery: “Flop!” (1992), “Spot” (1993) and “I.S.T.” (1994).

And One signed to Virgin Schallplatten in the mid-1990s, releasing “Nordhausen” (1997), “9.9.99 9 Uhr” (1999), “Virgin Superstar” (2000) and “Aggressor” (2003). Chris Ruiz left the band in 1992 and returned in 2001; Joke Jay and Rick Schah joined the lineup across the late 1990s and 2000s. The band moved to Out Of Line for Europe and Metropolis Records for the United States starting with “Bodypop” in 2006. And One continued with “Tanzomat” (2011), “S.T.O.P.” (2012) and “Magnet” (2014), released alongside companion albums “Propeller” and “Achtung 80” as part of a “Magnet Trilogie.” Chris Ruiz left the band again in 2011 to co-found Pakt with Gio van Oli and Chad Hauger. Steve Naghavi remains the band’s constant member; Nico Wieditz has performed with the band since 2012.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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