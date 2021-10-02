Signalstoerung – A (EP – Hymen Records)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Ambient, Minimal-Electro, Abstract. Format: Digital. Background/Info: German project Signalstoerung (also active as a…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Ambient, Minimal-Electro, Abstract.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: German project Signalstoerung (also active as a label owner, DJ and visual artist)is back on track, unleashing a new EP with six tracks.
Content: The sound universe of the German project remains a sonic enigma, mixing different elements together. Definitely Experimental and even Abstract, “A” still reveals more Minimal-Electro passages characterized by repetitive sequences and slow rhythms. But the essence of this work mainly lies in between Experimental and Ambient parts. The last track is pure Cinematographic/Soundscape-like creation.
+ + + : The songs give me the impression of having been created in a sonic lab instead of a studio. It mainly comes through on “a3”, but the global production is touched by impressive sound treatments. I also like the accessible style of this Experimental work, “A” becoming easier to get than previous productions.
– – – : It however remains a production made for a restricted number of music lovers.
Conclusion: Signalstroerung makes me think of quantum physics; hard to get and yet fascinating!
Best songs: “a3”, “a5”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.adventurousmusic.com/signalstoerung
Label: www.hymen-records.com / www.facebook.com/hymenrecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.