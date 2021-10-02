Signalstoerung – A (EP – Hymen Records)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Ambient, Minimal-Electro, Abstract.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: German project Signalstoerung (also active as a label owner, DJ and visual artist)is back on track, unleashing a new EP with six tracks.

Content: The sound universe of the German project remains a sonic enigma, mixing different elements together. Definitely Experimental and even Abstract, “A” still reveals more Minimal-Electro passages characterized by repetitive sequences and slow rhythms. But the essence of this work mainly lies in between Experimental and Ambient parts. The last track is pure Cinematographic/Soundscape-like creation.

+ + + : The songs give me the impression of having been created in a sonic lab instead of a studio. It mainly comes through on “a3”, but the global production is touched by impressive sound treatments. I also like the accessible style of this Experimental work, “A” becoming easier to get than previous productions.

– – – : It however remains a production made for a restricted number of music lovers.

Conclusion: Signalstroerung makes me think of quantum physics; hard to get and yet fascinating!

Best songs: “a3”, “a5”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.adventurousmusic.com/signalstoerung

Label: www.hymen-records.com / www.facebook.com/hymenrecords