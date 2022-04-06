ProtoU – Memory Alpha (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info: Ukrainian female artist Sasha Puzan aka ProtoU has released an impressive number of productions -featuring numerous collaborative works, since 2015. Her newest work invites the listeners to embark on a new sci-fi inspired trip. “Memory Alpha” has been released a few days after the war started in Ukraine.

Content: This is probably the most diversified ProtoU album to date. The compositions feature the familiar and delicate Cinematic tracks next to a more Experimental approach which sounds like a pure sound-collage of noises and field recordings. ProtoU is switching from heavy overwhelming sounds to dark, tormenting passages.

+ + + : It’s great to see ProtoU moving on with a new solo-work -after having released different collaborative albums. I’ve always linked her sound with delicacy, kind of female touch, while this new work sounds more diversified. Sasha Puzan takes off with a blasting piece to next explore Experimental paths to progressively reach a darker and even tenebrous universe.

– – – : I’m missing the delicate side of ProtoU which in a way has been replaced by a more Experimental touch.

Conclusion: It feels bizarre listening to Ukrainian artists while knowing their country is on fire, but there’s no better way than music and the sound universe of ProtoU to feel connected with their citizens.

Best songs: “Waves Of Coma”, “Landing”, “Capsule Of Decaying Dreams”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/protoudrone

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/cryochamber