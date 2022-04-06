ProtoU – Memory Alpha (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: Ukrainian female artist Sasha Puzan aka ProtoU has…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/info: Ukrainian female artist Sasha Puzan aka ProtoU has released an impressive number of productions -featuring numerous collaborative works, since 2015. Her newest work invites the listeners to embark on a new sci-fi inspired trip. “Memory Alpha” has been released a few days after the war started in Ukraine.
Content: This is probably the most diversified ProtoU album to date. The compositions feature the familiar and delicate Cinematic tracks next to a more Experimental approach which sounds like a pure sound-collage of noises and field recordings. ProtoU is switching from heavy overwhelming sounds to dark, tormenting passages.
+ + + : It’s great to see ProtoU moving on with a new solo-work -after having released different collaborative albums. I’ve always linked her sound with delicacy, kind of female touch, while this new work sounds more diversified. Sasha Puzan takes off with a blasting piece to next explore Experimental paths to progressively reach a darker and even tenebrous universe.
– – – : I’m missing the delicate side of ProtoU which in a way has been replaced by a more Experimental touch.
Conclusion: It feels bizarre listening to Ukrainian artists while knowing their country is on fire, but there’s no better way than music and the sound universe of ProtoU to feel connected with their citizens.
Best songs: “Waves Of Coma”, “Landing”, “Capsule Of Decaying Dreams”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/protoudrone
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/cryochamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether