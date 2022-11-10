Alphaxone – The Infinite Void (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Mehdi Saleh remains a prolific artist and already strikes back with new work. “The Infinite Void” however is the first Alphaxone-album released this year.

Content: Alphaxone invites the listener to jump into an imaginary black hole. The visitor will enter an astral sound dimension characterized by dark sounds and ambiguous atmospheres although there also is a Psychedelic flavor on top of the work. Lost voices are running through the recording like lost humans trying to get in touch with the planet earth.

+ + + : The main strength of this artist is that next to his prolific writing he never totally repeats himself. Every single work sounds driven by a different theme and influences. He now seems like exploring astral Ambient dimensions which he meticulously adapted into a dark work. The debut tracks are poignant, mixing great Ambient tones together with Psychedelic elements.

– – – : Despite of the exceptional debut part the album is progressively stagnating and repeating itself.

Conclusion: This is a dark space odyssey conceived by a talented and fascinating artist.

Best songs: “Exotic Matter”, “Across The Universe”, “Center X”.

Rate: 8.

