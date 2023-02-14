Triode – Karma (Album – Aliens Production)

February 14, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey

Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: “Karma” is the debut album by Aliens Production owner Peter ‘Ryby’ Rybar -who’s also involved with Disharmony.

Content: “Karma” is an album which brings good-old Dark-Ambient influences together with pure cinematic music. It’s a dark sonic walk mixed with Gregorian chants; these passages create an obscure, sacred, dimension. Low sound resolutions accentuate the tormenting effect of the production.

+ + + : Triode is a new and interesting project for enlarging the sonic horizon of Aliens Production but also for its high, qualitative, level. It’s a perfect osmosis between earlier Dark-Ambient productions and obscure Cinematic music. It’s an overwhelming production where the global atmosphere is holding you in its grip while the mystical chants are adding a sacred and in a way also ritual touch.

– – – : I regret there are only 8 tracks featured while the tracks remain pretty short as well.

Conclusion: Triode will come and tickle your darkest thoughts to bring you into a dark world of fantasy and horror.

Best songs: “Nightmare”, “Karma”, “Human Detox”, “Dream”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/triodeatmos

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Konkurs – Mindstimulant (Album – X-IMG / Megastructure)

February 13, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Bvdub & Netherworld – Equilibrium (Album – Glacial Movements Records)

February 13, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Angel Attack – Divine Practicalities (Album – House Of Reptile Records)

February 12, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

You may have missed

Canada's electro goth metal / dark pop act The Birthday Massacre reveals brand new video for 'Precious Hearts'

Canada’s electro goth metal / dark pop act The Birthday Massacre reveals brand new video for ‘Precious Hearts’

February 13, 2023 bernard
808 Dot Pop returns with 3 albums in one go ('FM88.2', 'AM1350' and 'MW720') plus 2 EPs ('FM101.4' and 'AM 685')

808 Dot Pop returns with 3 albums in one go (‘FM88.2’, ‘AM1350’ and ‘MW720’) plus 2 EPs (‘FM101.4’ and ‘AM 685’)

February 13, 2023 Eldrina Mich
Saeko Killy to release debut album on March 24th: 'Morphing Polaroids' feat. elements of dub, post-punk and kraut with electronic beats

Saeko Killy to release debut album on March 24th: ‘Morphing Polaroids’ feat. elements of dub, post-punk and kraut with electronic beats

February 13, 2023 bernard
Swedish industrial metal act Rave The Reqviem releases new song 'Anti-Savior'

Swedish industrial metal act Rave The Reqviem releases new song ‘Anti-Savior’

February 13, 2023 bernard
Canadian industrial rock act A Primitive Evolution lands new single 'Ace Of Spades' on Metropolis

Canadian industrial rock act A Primitive Evolution lands new single ‘Ace Of Spades’ on Metropolis

February 13, 2023 bernard