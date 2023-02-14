Triode – Karma (Album – Aliens Production)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Karma” is the debut album by Aliens Production owner Peter ‘Ryby’ Rybar -who’s also involved with Disharmony.
Content: “Karma” is an album which brings good-old Dark-Ambient influences together with pure cinematic music. It’s a dark sonic walk mixed with Gregorian chants; these passages create an obscure, sacred, dimension. Low sound resolutions accentuate the tormenting effect of the production.
+ + + : Triode is a new and interesting project for enlarging the sonic horizon of Aliens Production but also for its high, qualitative, level. It’s a perfect osmosis between earlier Dark-Ambient productions and obscure Cinematic music. It’s an overwhelming production where the global atmosphere is holding you in its grip while the mystical chants are adding a sacred and in a way also ritual touch.
– – – : I regret there are only 8 tracks featured while the tracks remain pretty short as well.
Conclusion: Triode will come and tickle your darkest thoughts to bring you into a dark world of fantasy and horror.
Best songs: “Nightmare”, “Karma”, “Human Detox”, “Dream”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/triodeatmos
Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578
