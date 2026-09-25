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ALEO and Menny Flores released “No Voy a Estar” on Mania Records on 18 September 2026. The synth pop single is sung in Spanish over 80s-style synthesizers and a prominent bassline, and marks the pair’s second collaboration on the label after the earlier single “Gracias.”

“No Voy a Estar” opens on the line “no voy a estar, no me esperes” (“I won’t be there, don’t wait for me”) turns on the moment late-night calls and unfulfilled promises stop working; rather than dwell on the breakup, the song moves past it. Midway through, the arrangement tightens and Flores’ delivery shifts from melodic verses into a faster, more conversational rhythmic pattern. ALEO produced the track and shares songwriting credit with Menny Flores.

About ALEO

ALEO is a Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles who runs the independent label Mania Records. His production and writing credits include work with Juanes, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Gunna, Lil Baby and A.CHAL, among others. On Mania Records, ALEO has also produced for Parallel 33, including the single “Sowe”, released in June 2026. “No Voy a Estar” is his second single this year alongside Menny Flores, following “Gracias,” and continues a run of ALEO-produced Mania Records releases through the second half of 2026.

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