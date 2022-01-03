Thelxinoe – Inner Subspace (Album – Avalanche Organisation)

Genre/Influences: Soundscape, Cinematographic, Drone.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: “Inner Subspace” is the second work released by Avalanche Organization. This album by the Thelxinoe trio was originally released in 2012 (!) on DNA Production. The work of this Russian project has now been re-edited in an artistic cassette format and features the four original tracks.

Content: This album (or mini-album if you prefer) is mixing different influences together, but it clearly sounds like a fusion between a true Soundscape, Cinematographic music and Drone. There’s less variety in the writing and yet there’s an explicit feeling of sadness emerging at the surface. The last track is somewhat more elaborated and features more noticeable electronic sound treatments.

+ + + : “InnerSubspace” is the perfect work to be accompanied by a visual performance and/or illustrations. There’s a strong imagery emerging and especially on the last cut , which is also my favorite for being a bit more elaborated. “Corona Borealis Void” is also the longest piece and this way we can speak about a climax, which comes right at the Final part of the work.

– – – : I regret there are no other cuts, which are a bit more elaborated as “Corona Borealis Void”.

Conclusion: Avalanche Organization had a very good idea to recover this work from dust and give it a second life. This work sounds as dark prosperity.

Best songs: “Corona Borealis Void”, “Coma Cluster”.

Rate: 7.

Label: https://avalancheorg.net / www.facebook.com/avalancheorganisation