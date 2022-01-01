Jakob Schauer – In Death I Am Caressing You (Album – Forwind)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Acoustic, Industrial, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Vienna (Austria) based Jakob Schauer is not exactly a familiar name although I can imagine some fans of Experimental- and Electro-Acoustic music must know this artist. He already released a few albums and this year released his first album on Forwind.

Content: The work features 7 tracks, which are quite diversified in influences, but in the end pretty close to Experimental- and Electro-Acoustic music. Each track seems to be driven by a different focus; now more into Dark-Ambient and then more like a collage of field recordings. Then you’ll notice heavy epic blasts and next a more Industrial composition driven by drones.

+ + + : The main strength of this artist’s new work is its diversity. It makes the Experimental basis of the album more accessible and I especially enjoy the good-old Industrial elements. “One Drop, One Everlange” is a perfect exposure to illustrate this sonic fusion. But I also like the Dark-Ambient approach of私and the phenomenal blasting arrangements resonating from the title track.

– – – : The improvised style of the work sometimes sounds disjointed, but I’m afraid that’s part of this artist’s approach.

Conclusion: An Experimental trip featuring dark atmospheres and overwhelming sound treatments.

Best songs: “私”, “One Drop, One Everlange”, In Death I Am Caressing You”.

Rate: 7.

