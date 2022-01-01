Jakob Schauer – In Death I Am Caressing You (Album – Forwind)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Acoustic, Industrial, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Vienna (Austria) based Jakob Schauer is…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Acoustic, Industrial, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Vienna (Austria) based Jakob Schauer is not exactly a familiar name although I can imagine some fans of Experimental- and Electro-Acoustic music must know this artist. He already released a few albums and this year released his first album on Forwind.
Content: The work features 7 tracks, which are quite diversified in influences, but in the end pretty close to Experimental- and Electro-Acoustic music. Each track seems to be driven by a different focus; now more into Dark-Ambient and then more like a collage of field recordings. Then you’ll notice heavy epic blasts and next a more Industrial composition driven by drones.
+ + + : The main strength of this artist’s new work is its diversity. It makes the Experimental basis of the album more accessible and I especially enjoy the good-old Industrial elements. “One Drop, One Everlange” is a perfect exposure to illustrate this sonic fusion. But I also like the Dark-Ambient approach of私and the phenomenal blasting arrangements resonating from the title track.
– – – : The improvised style of the work sometimes sounds disjointed, but I’m afraid that’s part of this artist’s approach.
Conclusion: An Experimental trip featuring dark atmospheres and overwhelming sound treatments.
Best songs: “私”, “One Drop, One Everlange”, In Death I Am Caressing You”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: https://jakobschauer.com / www.facebook.com/Jakob-Schauer-250632272191874
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether