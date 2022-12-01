A Slice Of Life – Tabula Rasa (Album – A Slice Of Life)

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Dark-Wave, Rock-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Four years after their great and promising debut-album “Restless” -released on Wool-E-Discs, Belgian formation A Slice Of Life is back on track with a self-released new opus. The band is driven by Dirk Vreys (lyrics & vocals), Guy Wilssens (guitar), Wim Kempenaers (guitar), Nelson Da Silva (bass), Fix (drums) and Emmanuel Schaeverbeke (synths).

Content: “Tabula Rasa” has something 80s driven, reminding us of the glorious days of Post-Punk and Dark-Wave and yet there’s a very personal -and more Rock driven touch, on top. The songs are progressively evolving, often resulting in an outburst during the chorus. I also noticed a few slower and moody cuts while the last song is a remix of the great “Coraline” by The Foreign Resort which is bringing us back to their debut album.

+ + + : A Slice Of Life confirms their strong potential. I’m impressed by the maturity of the writing -and especially the guitar playing, but also the professional production. The result is much better when you record an album in a professional studio and this band didn’t spare any effort to improve every element of their work. The songs are going crescendo till reaching a true climax. The opening cut “2 Faced” but also “Run for Cover” both are impressive piece mixing power and carrying choruses. Other great cuts are “Sweet darkness” and “Animal Instinct” while the sad and even emotional “Fortress Of Solitude” reveals another side of the band. The remix of “Coraline” remains another essential piece and a cool ending for this work. Last but not least I also have to say a word about the charismatic vocals of Dirk Vreys.

– – – : No real minus points but the ‘softer’ cuts aren’t my favorites.

Conclusion: A Slice Of Life is not just confirming their amazing potential and talent; this band really has the potential to become one of Belgian next big things when it comes to Post-Punk music.

Best songs: “2 Faced”, “Run For Cover”, “Sweet Darkness”, “Animal Instinct”, “Fortress Of Solitude”, “Coraline – The Foreign Resort Remix”, “Anywhere But Home”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/asliceoflifeband