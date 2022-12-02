London After Midnight – Oddities Too (Album – Darkride Records)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Gothic-Rock, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, 2CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Legendary formation London After Midnight strike back with a ‘new’ album. Sean Brennan assisted by David Lawrie (mixing), Michael Areklett and Pete Pace bring us the second chapter of “Oddities”. The work features the original edits of “Oddities” released in 1998 plus cover versions, alternative versions and a previously unreleased song.

Content: The work takes off with the new cut “October” which sounds like LAM at its best. Pure, powerful, Post-Punk and glamorous Goth-Rock music with elevating guitar playing and charismatic vocals. That’s the essence of the band which you’ll also find back at other cuts. But they’re also moody, slower, passages next to acoustic versions, demo Neo-Classic interpretations and cover versions of “Hot Stuff”, “Scary Monsters” (David Bowie) and “Sally’s Song”.

+ + + : Listening to “October” it sounds like LAF never really stopped. This track reminds us of the genius of this formation; Goth-Rock with a great solo guitar at the final part. Charismatic vocals and elevating guitar play with speed rhythms remain the absolute trademark of the band; danceable and dark! But there’s also something to say about the more Cinematic part of the work which sounds as pure Neo-Classic interpretations. A double disc which will enchant the numerous fans of this legendary formation.

– – – : There’s a serious discrepancy between both discs. You sometimes don’t get the sensation of listening to the same band. It also reveals the band’s diversity.

Conclusion: It would be cool getting a totally new album by this formation but “Oddities Too” is a great gift. London After Midnight rocks and I’m not surprised the work already got massive, enthusiastic, reactions. Respect!

Best songs: “October”, “I’m No Angel”, “Better Off Dead (Be My Guest)”, “Your Best Nightmare – O2 Mix” + “October – Radio Edit”, “Sally’s Song – O2 Mix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.londonaftermidnight.com / www.facebook.com/LAMofficial

Label: www.darkriderecords.com / www.facebook.com/DarkrideRecords