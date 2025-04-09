Kristof Bathory – Black Hole Expedition (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Kristof Bathory is best known for his work with Dawn Of Ashes and, to a lesser extent, Void Stasis. Two years ago, he surprised us with his first solo album, “Humanoid Dystopia”, which was an intense and Dark-Cinematic experience.

With “Black Hole Expedition”, he continues down the same path. The theme of the black hole remains a fascinating subject for many musicians, especially those within the expansive realms of Ambient music. Bathory delivers an impressive and overwhelming work, channeling immense power through his electro-analog soundscapes. Deep, dark tones gradually evolve into complete obscurity, especially when interwoven with eerie, unsettling tunes.

The album unfolds like an ominous sonic force, creating a dominant visual intensity that seems to pull the listener into the depths of the black hole itself. Each extended piece is rich with intricate details, clearly showcasing a vast arsenal of sounds. Kristof Bathory is steadily establishing himself as a force in the Dark-Cinematic genre, offering a unique approach that sets him apart and enhances his originality. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Stellar Retrieval”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/stellar-retrieval

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)