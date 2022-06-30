Watch a-ha via livestream from Montreux Jazz Festival this Friday

June 30, 2022 bernard

The Norwegian act a-ha is performing at the Swiss Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday, July…
Watch a-ha via livestream from Montreux Jazz Festival this Friday

The Norwegian act a-ha is performing at the Swiss Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday, July 1st. The concert will be aired live via a free livestream to which you can subscribe right here. The show starts at 11pm CEST / 5pm EDT.

The Montreux Jazz Festival takes place every year in Switzerland. Over time, the festival has featured some of the most legendary acts from all music genres, like Sting, Sade, Nina Simone, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Etta James, and many more.

From small to superbig

Originally focused on jazz, the festival grew dramatically in the eighties and included an even wider variety of music styles. Jazz remained important, as did Brazilian music, but more rock and pop artists were also invited. As a result the festival hosted gigs by Sting, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Youssou N’Dour, Marianne Faithfull, Simply Red, Alanis Morissette, David Bowie, Paul Simon, Deep Purple, Sandra, Elvis Costello, Mike Oldfield, Leonard Cohen, Nina Hagen, Queen, Phil Collins, Tracy Chapman.

By 1993, the festival had outgrown the Casino and moved to the larger Convention Centre. The number of visitors rose from 75,000 in 1980 to 120,000 in 1994, and an “Off-festival” developed on the lakeshore promenades and in the cafés of Montreux. In 1999, the festival saw more than 220,000 visitors.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Watch a-ha via livestream from Montreux Jazz Festival this Friday

Watch a-ha via livestream from Montreux Jazz Festival this Friday

June 30, 2022 bernard
Mexican dark electro / black metal act God Destruction is back with all new single: 'Panzerfaust'

Mexican dark electro / black metal act God Destruction is back with all new single: ‘Panzerfaust’

June 29, 2022 bernard
Australian dark electro duo Avarice In Audio lands 'The Language Of Violence' EP on Bandcamp

Australian dark electro duo Avarice In Audio lands ‘The Language Of Violence’ EP on Bandcamp

June 29, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Cubic pays tribute to the vibrant electronic scene in the Belgian city of Ghent with the 4-track single 'Exit - Ghent'

Cubic pays tribute to the vibrant electronic scene in the Belgian city of Ghent with the 4-track single ‘Exit – Ghent’

June 29, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Maschine Brennt to release CD version of 'Grief' album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

Maschine Brennt to release CD version of ‘Grief’ album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

June 29, 2022 bernard