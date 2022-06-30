Watch a-ha via livestream from Montreux Jazz Festival this Friday

The Norwegian act a-ha is performing at the Swiss Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday, July 1st. The concert will be aired live via a free livestream to which you can subscribe right here. The show starts at 11pm CEST / 5pm EDT.

The Montreux Jazz Festival takes place every year in Switzerland. Over time, the festival has featured some of the most legendary acts from all music genres, like Sting, Sade, Nina Simone, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Etta James, and many more.

From small to superbig

Originally focused on jazz, the festival grew dramatically in the eighties and included an even wider variety of music styles. Jazz remained important, as did Brazilian music, but more rock and pop artists were also invited. As a result the festival hosted gigs by Sting, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Youssou N’Dour, Marianne Faithfull, Simply Red, Alanis Morissette, David Bowie, Paul Simon, Deep Purple, Sandra, Elvis Costello, Mike Oldfield, Leonard Cohen, Nina Hagen, Queen, Phil Collins, Tracy Chapman.

By 1993, the festival had outgrown the Casino and moved to the larger Convention Centre. The number of visitors rose from 75,000 in 1980 to 120,000 in 1994, and an “Off-festival” developed on the lakeshore promenades and in the cafés of Montreux. In 1999, the festival saw more than 220,000 visitors.