Yann Tiersen announces new electronic album – listen to two tracks already

(Photo by Richard Dumas) Yann Tiersen has announced details of a new album, “11 5 18 2 5 18”, set for release June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. A limited edition clear double vinyl format is scheduled for September 30.

This new release from Tiersen was born from experimentation in the studio ahead of a performance at Superbooth, Berlin’s modular and synthesizer festival. With more time than usual to prepare for his live set, Tiersen found himself in his Eskal Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021’s “Kerber”. Using samples as his source, Tiersen has resampled, reprogrammed, and recomposed the pieces, creating entirely new tracks unrecognizable from their original versions.

To launch the new album, Tiersen has shared two tracks: “16 15 21 12 12” and “2 15 10 5 18”.

Yann Tiersen 2022 Tour

Yann Tiersen will also embark on an extensive tour this June in support of “11 5 18 2 5”. Planned dates include stops across The United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe throughout the year. Full dates below.