Yann Tiersen announces new electronic album – listen to two tracks already
(Photo by Richard Dumas) Yann Tiersen has announced details of a new album, “11 5…
(Photo by Richard Dumas) Yann Tiersen has announced details of a new album, “11 5 18 2 5 18”, set for release June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. A limited edition clear double vinyl format is scheduled for September 30.
This new release from Tiersen was born from experimentation in the studio ahead of a performance at Superbooth, Berlin’s modular and synthesizer festival. With more time than usual to prepare for his live set, Tiersen found himself in his Eskal Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021’s “Kerber”. Using samples as his source, Tiersen has resampled, reprogrammed, and recomposed the pieces, creating entirely new tracks unrecognizable from their original versions.
To launch the new album, Tiersen has shared two tracks: “16 15 21 12 12” and “2 15 10 5 18”.
Yann Tiersen 2022 Tour
Yann Tiersen will also embark on an extensive tour this June in support of “11 5 18 2 5”. Planned dates include stops across The United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe throughout the year. Full dates below.
- June 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
- June 2 – Queretaro, Mexico – Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez
- June 3 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Diana
- June 4 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Pabellón M
- June 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
- June 8 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
- June 9 – Portland, OR – McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
- June 11 – Vancouver, BC– Vogue Theatre
- June 12 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
- June 15 – Chicago, IL – Metro
- June 16 – Detroit, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
- June 17 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
- June 18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
- June 20 – Quebec, QC – Palais Montcalm
- June 22 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
- June 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
- June 25 – Washington, DC – 930 Club
- July 9 – Vienne, France – Théâtre Antique
- July 10 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
- July 16 – Barcelona, Spain – Festival Jardins Pedralbes
- July 21 – Cascais, Portugal – Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
- July 24 – San Sebestián, Spain – Jazzaldia Festival
- September 4 – Geneva, Switzerland – Alhambra
- September 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale
- September 8 – London, England – Roundhouse
- September 10 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
- September 12 – Malmo, Sweden – Malmo Live Concert Hall
- September 13 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik (change of venue)
- September 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia
- September 18 – Paris, France – La Gaité Lyrique
- September 19 – Paris, France – La Gaité Lyrique
- September 21 – Roubaix, France – Le Colisée
- September 22 – Rouen, France – Le 106
- September 23 – Nancy, France – L’Autre Canal
- September 24 – Dijon, France – La Vapeur
- September 27 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirène
- September 28 – Bordeaux, France – Krakatoa
- September 29 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
- September 30 – Clermont Ferrand, France – La Coopérative de Mai
- October 1 – Marseille, France Le Moulin
- October 4 – Tours, France – Le Temps Machine (change of venue)
- October 5 – Grenoble, France – La Belle Electrique
- October 6 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
