Xiphoid Dementia – Spiral Rapture Holy War (Digital/Vinyl Album – Aufnaehme + Wiedergabe)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

At the end of the ’90s, Egan Budd launched Xiphoid Dementia. More than a quarter of a century later, he can look back on an impressive discography—now expanded with this new six-track album.

As far as I’m concerned, this is without a doubt his most elaborate and varied work to date. Drawing from the roots of Industrial music, Budd masterfully blends these foundations with harsher Noise elements and striking, epic arrangements. The result is a dark, overwhelming sonic experience that occasionally shifts into a heavy, Cinematic direction full of immersive effects. At other moments, relentless, rhythmic sections take over, accompanied by sparse vocals and spoken-word samples.

I thoroughly enjoyed this production, which strikes a perfect balance between vintage Industrial and its modern counterpart. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “In Victory There Is Only Death”:

https://xdementia.bandcamp.com/track/in-victory-there-is-only-death

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)