Xenturion Prime – Leviathan Alpha (Digital Single – Progress Productions)
They started with Code-64 and continued with Xenturion Prime. In the meantime, this Swedish act is already wrapping up work on its fifth album and is treating us to this 3-track single as a preview.
The title track is a strong continuation of their previous work—efficient and solid Electro-Pop driven by a powerful bass line and blasting sound treatments. All three tracks, including a cover of a song by Kansas, are carefully produced with particular attention given to the vocal production.
A solid title track is followed by a strong B-side, though the cover, in my opinion, feels unnecessary. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Leviathan Alpha”:
https://xenturionprime.bandcamp.com/track/leviathan-alpha
