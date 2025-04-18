Burn drops trip-hop EBM debut single ‘Pockets’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the debut single from the Polish duo Burn, “Pockets“. Musically the track offers trip-hop infested EBM. Burn consists of producer Bartosz Brzeziński (DXCV3R) and multi‑instrumentalist Ewa Baran (Holy Høly).

Here’s the video for the single.

Brzeziński co‑founded The $cience and, since 2020, ThunderFuzz with Camille Fabre. Their album “Anti Body” features “Horizon”, which landed on H1 Massive’s “Down Tempo Fix, Vol. 1” compilation. He also produces for Ashes and Dreams, TabInStereo (USA), remixed two tracks from Ania Sama’s debut album and collaborated on a Polaczek single.

Baran released her solo LP “262626” in 2024. She anchors Noce / zespół and MSM punk on bass, plays piano in an ambient duo with Daniel Löwen and has shaped soundscapes for Regresja (acid jazz) and Noce (post‑rock). She’s signed to Diffuse Reality Records (Hard Times), works with Italian Cultural Bridge, joined the Polin Choir’s “Taki Pejzaż” project and added backing vocals to Amaury Laurent Bernier’s soundtracks.

Together as Burn, DXCV3R and Holy Høly contributed “Run!” to Go Boys Records’ Music From Poland compilation.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

