Xenturion Prime – Prisma (Album – Progress Productions)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Prisma” is already the fourth full length album…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Prisma” is already the fourth full length album released by the members of ex-Code 64. Bjørn Marius Borg and Hasse Mattsson brings use eleven new songs.
Content: Xenturion Prime takes off with an overwhelming intro which is directly followed by cool Electro-Pop songs carried by elevating choruses. One of the softer songs features female guest vocals. Next comes a harder cut carried by a solid EBM bass line while the chorus remains Pop-like. The album sounds varied, switching ‘power-pop’ together with happy sounding tunes.
+ + + : Xenturion Prime always brings entertaining Electro-Pop with some extra power and/or EBM on top. The band still has something apart from the rest which makes their originality and strength. The global production has been improved from album to album but especially the uplifting effect from the choruses is a noticeable evolution. My favorite song however appears to be the most uniqu from the album. “Renegade” has a strong EBM connotation although still Pop driven.
– – – : The initial magic of the band is a bit gone although Xenturion Prime remains an interesting listening. The song with the female vocals is one of the single pieces which couldn’t convince me.
Conclusion: Intelligent and efficient Electro-Pop!
Best songs: “Renegade”, “Embers”, “Memory Lanes”, “Shades Of Light”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/xenturionprime
Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether