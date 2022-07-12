Xenturion Prime – Prisma (Album – Progress Productions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Prisma” is already the fourth full length album released by the members of ex-Code 64. Bjørn Marius Borg and Hasse Mattsson brings use eleven new songs.

Content: Xenturion Prime takes off with an overwhelming intro which is directly followed by cool Electro-Pop songs carried by elevating choruses. One of the softer songs features female guest vocals. Next comes a harder cut carried by a solid EBM bass line while the chorus remains Pop-like. The album sounds varied, switching ‘power-pop’ together with happy sounding tunes.

+ + + : Xenturion Prime always brings entertaining Electro-Pop with some extra power and/or EBM on top. The band still has something apart from the rest which makes their originality and strength. The global production has been improved from album to album but especially the uplifting effect from the choruses is a noticeable evolution. My favorite song however appears to be the most uniqu from the album. “Renegade” has a strong EBM connotation although still Pop driven.

– – – : The initial magic of the band is a bit gone although Xenturion Prime remains an interesting listening. The song with the female vocals is one of the single pieces which couldn’t convince me.

Conclusion: Intelligent and efficient Electro-Pop!

Best songs: “Renegade”, “Embers”, “Memory Lanes”, “Shades Of Light”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/xenturionprime

Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro