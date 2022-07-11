Il Wedding Kollektiv & Female Friends Play Soup (Album – Neontoaster Multimedia Dept.04)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Lounge, Jazzy-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is Rome (Italy) – Berlin (Germany) formation which last year released the album “Brodo”. The original songs have been remixed with ‘female friends’ / guest singers while there are also three instrumental edits featured.

Content: The songs are pretty diversified although driven by noticeable electronic sound treatments and groovy sequences and dance rhythms. Some passages are however more into a Cinematic style. The female singers are adding a sensual touch on top of the work. There’s also one song with very passionate vocals.

+ + + : I like the work’s diversity although the groovy sequences accentuated by deep, bass lines make it pretty compact. The singers inject an extra hot touch to the work which comes mainly through on “Ipersfera Relazionale”. The instrumental version of “Sabato 16 Giugno” is another noticeable cut for its Jazzy-Lounge approach.

– – – : It’s not easy to label this production as one particular genre.

Conclusion: Whatever the genre of music this record belongs to, it sounds enjoyable and with a hot summer sensation on top.

Best songs: “Ipersfera Relazionale”, “Sabato 16 Giugno”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/IlWeddingKollektiv