Il Wedding Kollektiv & Female Friends Play Soup (Album – Neontoaster Multimedia Dept.04)

July 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Lounge, Jazzy-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is Rome (Italy) – Berlin (Germany)…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Lounge, Jazzy-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is Rome (Italy) – Berlin (Germany) formation which last year released the album “Brodo”. The original songs have been remixed with ‘female friends’ / guest singers while there are also three instrumental edits featured.

Content: The songs are pretty diversified although driven by noticeable electronic sound treatments and groovy sequences and dance rhythms. Some passages are however more into a Cinematic style. The female singers are adding a sensual touch on top of the work. There’s also one song with very passionate vocals. 

+ + + : I like the work’s diversity although the groovy sequences accentuated by deep, bass lines make it pretty compact. The singers inject an extra hot touch to the work which comes mainly through on “Ipersfera Relazionale”. The instrumental version of “Sabato 16 Giugno” is another noticeable cut for its Jazzy-Lounge approach.

– – – : It’s not easy to label this production as one particular genre.

Conclusion: Whatever the genre of music this record belongs to, it sounds enjoyable and with a hot summer sensation on top.

Best songs: “Ipersfera Relazionale”, “Sabato 16 Giugno”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/IlWeddingKollektiv


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Oberer Totpunkt: “I´M Not The Biggest Fan Of Complete Computer Generated Electro-Music”

July 10, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Watch video of a-ha's newest single 'I'm In'

Watch video of a-ha’s newest single ‘I’m In’

July 8, 2022 bernard
Exclusive album premiere debut by post-punk/darkwave duo Grieving Sea

Exclusive album premiere debut by post-punk/darkwave duo Grieving Sea

July 8, 2022 bernard
Synthpop duo Emarosa hits back with 2-track single 'Attention'

Synthpop duo Emarosa hits back with 2-track single ‘Attention’

July 7, 2022 bernard
Australian post-punk act Alien Skin releases brand new 2-track single 'Saviour (Version 2022)'

Australian post-punk act Alien Skin releases brand new 2-track single ‘Saviour (Version 2022)’

July 7, 2022 bernard