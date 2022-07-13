Love In Prague – The Same Place (Album – Off World Music)
Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Love In Prague has already been active for…
Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Love In Prague has already been active for a while but doesn’t exactly release new albums on a regular basis. This is their fourth opus featuring ten songs.
Content: Love In Prague held on their familiar sound formula which is moving in between Dream-Pop, Wave-Pop and elements of Dark-Wave. I also noticed cinematic passages. Core member Benoit Gérard’s way of singing sounds as a perfect match with the band’s melancholia.
+ + + : Their previous album “Two” (2018) didn’t totally convince me but “The Same Place” reveal a global improvement. They remain faithful to their beloved melancholic expression but especially the debut part of the work reveals cool songs. The title song even sounds to me as the best cut they’ve ever composed; sweet melancholia carried by a strong chorus. I also like the subtle electronic arrangements on top of the composition which also features harder guitar parts.
– – – : The second half of the album is less convincing. It feels like they’re falling back to less passionate compositions without any apotheosis.
Conclusion: “The Same Place” is the album I would recommend to discover first by listeners who aren’t familiar with Love In Prague.
Best songs: “The Same Place”, “Before The End”, “Insight”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: https://loveinprague.fr / www.facebook.com/loveinprague
Label: www.facebook.com/offwmusic
