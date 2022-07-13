Love In Prague – The Same Place (Album – Off World Music)

July 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Love In Prague has already been active for…

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Love In Prague has already been active for a while but doesn’t exactly release new albums on a regular basis. This is their fourth opus featuring ten songs.

Content: Love In Prague held on their familiar sound formula which is moving in between Dream-Pop, Wave-Pop and elements of Dark-Wave. I also noticed cinematic passages. Core member Benoit Gérard’s way of singing sounds as a perfect match with the band’s melancholia.

+ + + : Their previous album “Two” (2018) didn’t totally convince me but “The Same Place” reveal a global improvement. They remain faithful to their beloved melancholic expression but especially the debut part of the work reveals cool songs. The title song even sounds to me as the best cut they’ve ever composed; sweet melancholia carried by a strong chorus. I also like the subtle electronic arrangements on top of the composition which also features harder guitar parts.

– – – : The second half of the album is less convincing. It feels like they’re falling back to less passionate compositions without any apotheosis.

Conclusion: “The Same Place” is the album I would recommend to discover first by listeners who aren’t familiar with Love In Prague.

Best songs: “The Same Place”, “Before The End”, “Insight”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: https://loveinprague.fr / www.facebook.com/loveinprague

Label: www.facebook.com/offwmusic


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album 'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

Cosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Pro Patria announce all new album 'Piercing Through the Armour'

Pro Patria announce all new album ‘Piercing Through the Armour’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Chicago's post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

Chicago’s post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

July 12, 2022 bernard
Stockholm's electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

Stockholm’s electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

July 12, 2022 bernard
Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation 'VA#01'

Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation ‘VA#01’

July 12, 2022 bernard