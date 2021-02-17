Wolfsheim founder releases new lyric video for Renard project: ‘Heresy (feat. Sarah Blackwood)’

Available now is a new lyric video for Wolfsheim founder Markus Reinhardt’s project Renard. The video is for “Heresy” which features Sarah Blackwood (Client, Dubstar) on vocals and which is taken from Renard’s debut solo album “Waking Up In A Different World”.

Markus Reinhardt is the founder of the Hamburg based hit-making synth pop duo Wolfsheim. His band lit up the German charts with album releases such as “Spectators” (1999) and “Casting Shadows” (2003).

Following a well-publicised anachronistic break-up of the band, Reinhardt returned in October 2020 with Renard and the release of a debut solo album on which he collaborated with producers Oliver Blair (Ladytron, Client, Kelli Ali of Sneaker Pimps, etc) and the Hamburg based Chaos Compressor Club (Moddi, Love A, etc).

Vocal duties on the album were executed by Sarah Blackwood (Client, Dubstar), Pascal Finkenauer, Urban-folk singer Joseh brings, Greek vocalist/composer Marietta Fafouti, Berlin based Australian Eliza Hiscox (royalchord) and German singer Marian Gold, the co-founder of legendary fellow hit-makers Alphaville.

Here’s the lyric video for “Heresy”.