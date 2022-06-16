DynArec / Captain Mustache – Acid Avengers (EP – Tripalium Records)

Genre/Influences: Acid, Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Here comes a new split release in Tripalium Records’ “Acid Avengers”-series. Two French artists contributed to this work featuring four songs.

Content: DynArec opens with a solid Acid cut featuring sexy, Russian, female samplings. The other cut still sounds like Acid but is also pretty Dance/Techno driven. Captain Mustache takes over with a colder piece while the other one features DynArec.

+ + + : DynArec is an experienced project which you can notice at the excellent opening track “Rebelmodel” which is for sure the high light. The samples inject a sensual touch to the work. Captain Mustache sounds less Acid driven but I like the cold approach in sound featuring pitched, robotic vocals/samples.

– – – : The best cut is right at the beginning so there’s no next climax.

Conclusion: “Acid Avengers” is an opportunity to discover the minimal sound approach often carried by Acid of the French label Tripalium Records.

Best songs: DynArec: “Rebelmodel”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/dynArec / www.facebook.com/captainmustachefanclub

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp