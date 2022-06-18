Gamlaskatten – Voltage (Album – Audiophob)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Techno-Body. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This is a German solo-project driven by Ralph…
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Techno-Body.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is a German solo-project driven by Ralph Gatzen. Audiophob last year released the EP “Brutalism” and now unleashed the debut album “Voltage”.
Content: The debut part of the work is mixing hard loops of Techno- and Industrial music. New elements are progressively emerging like Acid, Psy-Trance and finally solid EBM bass lines with screaming effects on top. It’s a diversified piece of music but totally adapted for dance floors.
+ + + : The opening part of the album has something visionary. Gamlaskatten is not just bringing Techno and Industrial together but there’s something extra on top. It sounds brutal and pretty sexy at the same time. The Acid sequences at the title track are pretty cool as well. The second part features heavy EBM bass lines creating a perfect, and aggressive, fusion between Techno and EBM.
– – – : The only single track that couldn’t fully convince me is the last one which definitely sounds as an ‘outro’.
Conclusion: I’m not used to hearing Techno-driven productions released by Audiophob but the harsh, Industrial, dark and intelligent approach of this artist is definitely appealing for the lovers of the German label.
Best songs: “Stone & Steel”, “Transmission 3”, “Solitary”, “Dirty Ground”, “Voltage”, “Prototype”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Gamlaskatten
