April 2025 marks a major milestone for fans of the Polish act Wędrowcy~Tułacze~Zbiegi as the band’s previously released material – available in limited formats only – will now see a broader release across CD and cassette.

For the first time since its initial release in 2014, the band’s album “Kiedy deszcz zaczął padać na zawsze?” (When the rain began to fall forever?) will be available on CD through a collaboration between Devoted Art Propaganda, Malignant Voices, and Tour de Garde. In addition to CD, the album will also receive a cassette reissue, while its vinyl LP will be made available again through Devoted Art Propaganda.

The band’s 2022 album “Trzy Siostry” (Three Sisters), originally released exclusively on vinyl, will now also be issued on CD and cassette. The CD edition will again be produced through the Devoted Art Propaganda, Malignant Voices, and Tour de Garde alliance, while the tape version will be handled solely by Devoted Art Propaganda. Note that the first 100 CD orders placed directly through Devoted Art Propaganda will include a model of the MIG-21.

The band’s farewell release, “Droga do domu” (The Way Back Home), which first appeared on vinyl in December 2024, will also get CD and cassette editions. These new versions are being handled through the same 3 labels for the CD release (Devoted Art Propaganda, Malignant Voices, Tour de Garde), while Devoted Art Propaganda exclusively oversees the cassette edition.

Here’s the download version to get an idea.

<a href="https://wedrowcy-tulacze-zbiegi.bandcamp.com/album/droga-do-domu">Droga Do Domu by wędrowcy~tułacze~zbiegi</a>

All new formats will be released on 25 April 2025. No pre-orders will be available.

About Wędrowcy~Tułacze~Zbiegi

Wędrowcy~Tułacze~Zbiegi is a Polish musical project known for its experimental fusion of genres, including post-punk, black metal, dark techno, folk, and pop. The band originated from an earlier project called Duszę Wypuścił, active from 2009 to 2013.

The project was formed by Sars, a member of the Polish black metal band Furia. Collaborators have included Stawrogin from Odraza and Zbigniew Malinowski.

