Berlin-based act Diagram has released their second full-length album, “Short Circuit Control“, today via P.U.G. Records. Known for their moody analogue aesthetic, Diagram’s latest effort merges modular electronics with raw rhythmic structures. The album represents a shift into darker and more abrasive territory for the band.

The album was preceeded by two singles, “Sunday Morning” and “Dub Boy”.

“Short Circuit Control” leans into no wave and minimal wave territory, drawing influence from pioneers like Suicide and Craig Leon. The band worked with producer Alessio Natalizia (Not Waving), who mixed the album and added final sound manipulations.

<a href="https://diagram.bandcamp.com/album/short-circuit-control">Short Circuit Control by Diagram</a>

The band says that the record is focused on “deconstructing and rebuilding rhythm,” guided by the unpredictable nature of modular equipment. The result is an album with “an intentionally sparse and degraded feel,” so the duo adds.

To mark the release, Diagram is performing at the Loge in Berlin on April 25. Additional shows are expected as the band begins promoting the new album across European venues.

About Diagram

The Berlin-base project Diagram originated as a solo project by Hákon Aðalsteinsson, originally from Iceland, kand nown for his work with The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Third Sound. The band’s debut album, “Transmission Response”, was released in 2019 on Fuzz Club.

In the years following, drummer Fred Sunesen joined the project, helping transform Diagram into a live unit.

Following their debut on Fuzz Club, Diagram has now aligned with P.U.G. Records for the release of “Short Circuit Control”.

“Short Circuit Control” is available now on all streaming platforms and for purchase via P.U.G. Records.

