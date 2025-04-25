Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Boston-based dark-pop duo Ex-Hyena return with a new digital single, “Vanishing Edge“, released today, April 25, 2025, via Re:Mission Entertainment. The track introduces the first sonic glimpse of their forthcoming fourth album “XX YOUR LOVE”, scheduled for release in Summer 2025.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/vanishing-edge">Vanishing Edge by Ex-Hyena</a>

“Vanishing Edge” was written and performed by Bo Barringer and Reuben Bettsak. The single explores visceral themes linked to desire and impulse, and forms part of a conceptual album centered around yearning, dreaming, sex, and cultic devotion.

The single includes a remix by Snowbeasts, and was mixed and mastered by Adam Stilson at Decade Music Studios. Stilson also handled mastering duties on the remix. The track was produced by Bo Barringer, and recorded by both Barringer and Bettsak. Cover artwork is credited to Ian Adams.

About Ex-Hyena

Ex-Hyena is a Boston-based dark-pop project formed by Reuben Bettsak and Bo Barringer. The duo offers a combination of moody electronics, cinematic atmosphere, and lyrical explorations of modern alienation.

Since their formation, they have released three full-length albums, with their fourth – “XX YOUR LOVE”—” – expected in summer 2025. Their discography, which includes albums like “Artificial Pulse” and “Moon Reflections”, weaves synth-driven production with noir-like vocal aesthetics.

