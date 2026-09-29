September 29, 2026

This Eternal Decay announce new single and video ‘Violate’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 29, 2026

Italian industrial darkwave act This Eternal Decay release the single and video “Violate” on 2 October 2026.

This Eternal Decay announce new single and video 'Violate'
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Italian industrial darkwave act This Eternal Decay release the single and video “Violate” on 2 October 2026. Riccardo Sabetti, who handles the project’s contacts and booking, announced the release ahead of its arrival.

This Eternal Decay previously released the singles “The Heart of a Lover” in 2023 and “Rise & Fall” in 2024, alongside the 2023 album “Absolution.” “Violate” is the act’s latest single since then.

About This Eternal Decay

This Eternal Decay is an Italian industrial darkwave project. Side-Line has covered the act since 2023, when it released the album “Absolution” and its lead single, followed by “The Heart of a Lover” the same year and “Rise & Fall” in 2024. “Violate,” out 2 October 2026, is the project’s newest single and video.

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