Vaselyne – The Sea Says (Album – COP International)

September 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Ethereal, Dark-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Vaselyne is a Dutch duo driven by…

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Ethereal, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Vaselyne is a Dutch duo driven by Yvette Winkler and Frank Weyzig (known from Born For Bliss and formerly involved with Clan Of Xymox). Nine years after the debut-album “The Fire Within” -released on Echozone, the duo strikes back after having released a few EP’s.

Content: In between the intro- and outro cut you’ll discover a sonic universe touched by grace and delicacy. A melancholic composition mixing Gothic, Ethereal and Dark-Wave. Electronics, guitar and acoustic instruments have been merged together while Yvette’s timbre of voice emerges at the top of the work. Frank is singing as well on several songs. Notice by the way the album also features cover versions from Tori Amos,PJ Harveyand Oceansize.

+ + + : I like the authenticity of the production, which is mainly due to the magic of piano-, violin- and guitar sounds. The work reflects maturity and refinement. The absolute highlight is “Forever After”, which reminds me a bit of the particular, graceful and sensual sphere created by Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio. And Vaselyne didn’t spare any effort and asked John Fryer to join in for a cool mix of “Down”.

– – – : I experienced the debut songs as a bit hesitant so you better remain patient to discover the beauty of this work. I’m missing an absolute hit.

Conclusion: Sadness and melancholia have been transposed into an artistic creation called “The Sea Says”.

Best songs: “Forever After”, “Down”, “Surrender”, “One Day All This Could Be Yours”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.vaselyne.com / www.facebook.com/vaselynemusic

Label: www.facebook.com/copint


