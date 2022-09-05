New 2-track for Vlimmer titled ‘Noposition/1979’ – available now on Bandcamp

There is a new Vlimmer 2-track single uit called “Noposition/1979” via the German label Blackjack Illuminist Records. “Noposition” is the third single from Vlimmer’s forthcoming sophomore album, titled “Noposition” (out 4 November), in which Alexander Leonard Donat addresses the breakdown of communication and what he refers to as the ‘sabotage‘ of serious discussion of real issues in the age of social media.

Pointing the proverbial fingers at social media and its proliferation of disrespectful and intolerant points of view, he explains further: “At the heart of the song is the repeated question of why someone doesn’t see that we are all the same as human beings, no matter what gender we are, where we come from or what we look like.” As a result, “Noposition” ostensibly is a statement of support for “people who don’t fit the traditional mold.”

The single is also out as a physical 2-track CD-r single which can be ordered on Bandcamp.

On the B-side Vlimmer covers The Smashing Pumpkins classic, “1979”, turning it into a darkwave track.

Vlimmer has undergone a considerable transformation since its inception in 2015, beginning as an atmospherical darkwave band and eventually morphing into the one-man project of Berlin-based artist Alexander Leonard Donat, infusing elements of post-punk, industrial, goth, and synthpop. The band also got rightfully picked up for our 2021 released “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” free download compilation with the track “Euphorie”.

You can download the single right below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/album/noposition-b-w-1979">Noposition b/w 1979 by Vlimmer</a>