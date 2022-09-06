PIG launches brand new video for ‘The Dark Room’

September 6, 2022 bernard

Taken from the new PIG album “The Merciless Light” is the brand new video for…
PIG releases all new video'Speak Of Sin' for new EP'Baptise Bless & Bleed' - Side-Line exclusive

Taken from the new PIG album “The Merciless Light” is the brand new video for the track “The Dark Room”. The video was directed by LA based Ibex and is available now.

Four further tasty teasers from the album can be consumed in the form of video snippets (see below), while album opener “No Yes More Less” has also been released as a single ahead of the album being released on 23rd September.

Here are some more snippets.


