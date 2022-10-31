Patenbrigade: Wolff members release ‘LP 1’ debt by Schnell & Langsam project on vinyl – You can bid now on your favorite vinyl copy

Schnell & Langsam is the name of a side project by Patenbrigade: Wolff masterminds Sven Wolff and Lance Marshall Murdock. The project itself offers instrumental electronica and has been active January 2020 when the duo released the 28-track album “RED (Slow Tracks: LANGSAM)”.

In January 2022 the project released the album “LP 1”. To be released now is a vinyl edition of “LP 1” as colored vinyl. The release will be limited to only 111 copies and numbered. The special feature: all numbers will be milled out of the artwork.

Before the official sales start, you can bid for your favorite ltd. number (from 1 to 111) right here. Here is the digital version of that album.

<a href="https://schnellundlangsam.bandcamp.com/album/lp-1">LP 1 by SCHNELL & LANGSAM</a>