Ukrainian industrial act BlazerJacket offers free download for new single, ‘They Ruined My Home Again’

The Ukraine based act BlazerJacket is back with an all new, free, single, “They Ruined My Home Again”. You will know the band from it’s excellent track “Get Out” which they recorded as a feature with the Dirty Bird 13 project for our “Electronic Resistance” compilation which features darkwave / post​-​punk from the Ukrainian underground.

BlazerJacket was created in Kyiv by Denis Cherryman (Dirty Bird 13 / KIND) and Hybri Mod. Their love for cyberpunk, retrowave, sci-fi, and action films of the 80′s and 90′s inspired them to create a new sci-fi universe, conceptual music releases, and video materials which are a series of science fiction novels.

Musically they combine different genres of rock and electro dance music with passion 80’s inspired background.

Here’s the storyline for the new single as explained by the band itself: “They left their planet one day because of an invasion. After years of searching for a new home, they found a planet with a suitable climate and friendly people, where they lived in harmony with the planet for the next years… Until the invaders reached this beautiful corner of the universe… This time they have nowhere to run.”

Needless to say there enough similarities with today’s Russian invasion in Ukraine and the battle to kick the invaders back out: “(It’s) just like the refugees from Donbas after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014, who have to run away from Russian missiles in 2022 again. This is their land, this is the last frontier, freedom or death!”

You can download the track below and find it here on all streaming platforms.

<a href="https://blazerjacket.bandcamp.com/track/they-ruined-my-home-again">They Ruined My Home Again by BlazerJacket</a>