Out March 21 is “Divergence and Declaration”, the second album by the San Francisco Bay Area-based darkwave duo Vague Lanes. This new 8-track full length is the follow-up to 2022’s “Foundation and Divergence”.

The album features their signature two-bass configuration, with Mike Cadoo (Gridlock) handling the melodic six-string duties. At the same time, Badger McInnes (Here We Burn) adds his low-end four-string. The album opener, “Heptahedron”, also features drums by Martin Atkins (P.I.L., Ministry, Killing Joke).

Musically their tight, dual-bass attack forms the backbone of a sound that channels darkwave, gothic rock and post-punk influences.

You can pre-order the album below from Bandcamp as download, as a limited edition red LP and as a digipak CD.

<a href="https://vaguelanes.bandcamp.com/album/divergence-and-declaration">Divergence and Declaration by Vague Lanes</a>

Check the album’s opening track “Heptahedron” below.

