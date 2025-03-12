March 12, 2025

Vague Lanes drops ‘Divergence and Declaration’ full length – Pre-order now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 12, 2025
Vague Lanes Divergence and Declaration

Vague Lanes drops 'Divergence and Declaration' full length

Out March 21 is “Divergence and Declaration”, the second album by the San Francisco Bay Area-based darkwave duo Vague Lanes. This new 8-track full length is the follow-up to 2022’s “Foundation and Divergence”.

The album features their signature two-bass configuration, with Mike Cadoo (Gridlock) handling the melodic six-string duties. At the same time, Badger McInnes (Here We Burn) adds his low-end four-string. The album opener, “Heptahedron”, also features drums by Martin Atkins (P.I.L., Ministry, Killing Joke).

Musically their tight, dual-bass attack forms the backbone of a sound that channels darkwave, gothic rock and post-punk influences.

Vague Lanes
You can pre-order the album below from Bandcamp as download, as a limited edition red LP and as a digipak CD.

Check the album’s opening track “Heptahedron” below.

