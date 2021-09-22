n5MD owner-operator and ex-Gridlock member Mike Cadoo aka Dryft returns with ‘From Stasis’

Excellent news from Oakland, California as n5MD owner-operator and ex-Gridlock member Mike Cadoo returns as Dryft by way of the forthcoming album “From Stasis”. The release was mastered by Blau Studio’s E.Pozzolini.
The 5-track album “From Stasis” is out on October 22nd and can be preordered on grey with black marble vinyl now at n5MD’s Bandcamp.
Mike: “‘From Stasis’ is a deep dive into post-industrial soundscapes and grittily compressed beat work, which I hinted at via my previous Dryft albums.”
n5MD is an independent record label based in Oakland, California . The label primarily releases electronic music which focuses more on melody and emotion but also now releases music in compatible genres such as shoegaze, post-rock, IDM and electro-acoustic. Mike Cadoo has been recording under the names Bitcrush and Dryft and was a member of Gridlock and Under.
You can check the opening track of the release below.
