London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ, HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) has collaborated with Tom VR on a rework of her new single, “Can’t Stand To Lose”, out now on Mute and available across all digital platforms including Bandcamp. You can check it below.

<a href="https://haai.bandcamp.com/album/cant-stand-to-lose-hard-soft-rework">Can't Stand To Lose (hard soft rework) by HAAi & Tom VR</a>

“Can’t Stand To Lose (hard soft rework)” accompanies “Flow State”, a three-minute film which explores the neuroscience behind creative performance. Basically it visualises HAAi’s brain activity while performing the rework. For that EEG electrodes recorded electrical activity from multiple brain regions during her performance, and the data was transformed into visuals as you can see above.

Below is the original video.

Flow State premiered at the Outernet in London last night, and will run throughout March to mark Women’s History Month.

The film is the concept of director Callum Pearson, production companies Only Child and Youngest Sibling, and sound and immersive experience company, Mastery. Neuroscientist Oliver Durcan recorded the EEG data, which was transformed into visuals by digital artist AMIANGELIKA using TouchDesigner, with VFX by Zero One Creative.

HAAi (Photo by Brittany Duffy)

The original version of the track, “Can’t Stand To Lose”, was released last month.

HAAi tourdates

15 March – London, UNiSON, 60 Dock Rd (UK)

17 March – Huez, Tomorrowland Winter, L’Alpe d’Huez – b2b DJ Boring (FR)

22 March – Barcelona, Soundit at Parc Del Forum (ES)

5 April – Mannheim, Time Warp at Maimarkthalle (DE)

12 April – Indio, Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Field (US)

19 April – Indio, Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Field (US)

24-26 May – Detroit, Movement Festival (US)

15 June – Porto, Primavera Sound at Parque da Cidade (PT)

