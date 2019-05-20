Unitcode:Machine reissues 2011 album (check the preview) + new video for ‘Crush’

The SkyQode labelteam have some fresh news from the US-based Unitcode:Machine project.

The band is now ready to present their first release for the label – a reissue of the “Nosophobia” album, originally released in 2011. The original album was well-received and has now been re-released. The reissue features remastered tracks and remixes (by CTRL, Awen, Void Prototype and others) from the original 2011 release, plus a previously unreleased bonus track.

For the first time since 2011, the album is available in all major digital stores worldwide. You can order it right below via Bandcamp as well.

<a href="http://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/nosophobia">Nosophobia by UNITCODE:MACHINE</a>

This release is the first one in a series of Unitcode:Machine releases planned for 2019 including new singles and a highly anticipated follow-up to “Nosophobia”.

Unitcode:Machine was founded by Eric K in 2000 and offered their first official release in 2004, the band established themselves as compelling mix of EBM, industrial, synthpop, and many other styles that inspire the group. In April 2019, Unitcode:Machine joined the SkyQode label roster of artists for the re-release of the “Nosophobia” album.

Below is the video for “Crush”.

