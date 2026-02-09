Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Last year the polish post-punk and coldwave project Undertheskin released its third studio album “Never | Return” via the German label Young & Cold Records. Out now is a new video for the single “Dance | Die“.

Undertheskin’s sound is a mix of minimal wave and post-punk, so expect strong bass lines, vintage synths, drum machines, claustrophobic guitars and expressive vocals.

The song “Dance | Die” is the third track on the band’s 2025 album.

“Never | Return” is a seven-track album which was released as a standard black “Never / Return” LP limited to 333 copies, an ultra-limited “Never | Return – Special Edition” LP limited to 111 copies and available exclusively via Bandcamp, a CD version and a cassette run of 100 copies, each bundled with a digital download.

<a href="https://underskin.bandcamp.com/album/n-e-v-e-r-r-e-t-u-r-n" rel="noopener">N E V E R | R E T U R N by Undertheskin</a>

About Undertheskin

Undertheskin is a Polish post-punk and coldwave project based between Kraków and Warsaw and led by vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Mariusz /void/ Łuniewski. Before starting the project he was involved with the gothic rock duo Deathcamp Project, then launched Undertheskin around 2014 as a solo studio project with a full live band on stage.

The project builds on 1980s cold wave and post-punk, with a focus on personal and introspective themes. In interviews, Łuniewski describes Undertheskin as rooted in 80s dark music aesthetics but updated with modern sound design, and as an attempt to create music that listeners can feel “under the skin” while touching on sensitive, universal subjects.

A first self-titled album “Undertheskin” appeared in 2015 on Alchera Visions, and was reissued in 2018. The band supported the debut with an extensive European tour, sharing stages with acts such as Drab Majesty, Cold Cave, Soviet Soviet, and the duo Lebanon Hanover on various festivals and club dates.

On 29 April 2019, Undertheskin released the second studio album “Negative“, again through Alchera Visions.

In 2020, the band issued the “End This Summer EP”, combining the title track with several remixes by artists such as Ash Code, Antipole, Shad Shadows and Kill Shelter, in both digital form and as a limited six-track CD in digipak format. The associated video “End This Summer” was directed by Lithuanian filmmaker Rytis Titas.

Undertheskin’s collaboration history also includes a guest appearance on the track “No Regrets” from Kill Shelter’s album “Damage“, where Łuniewski contributed vocals as one of several invited singers from the international post-punk and darkwave scene.

In 2023, the single “Freezing Lights” introduced a more melodic, song-oriented take on the project’s coldwave sound and reappears as the opening track of “Never | Return”. The release of “Never | Return” in December 2025 marks Undertheskin’s first full-length on Young & Cold Records.

