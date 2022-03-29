Uncreated – Symbiosis (Album – Conzoom Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Patrik Hansson (Vanguard singer) released the second album of his solo-project Uncreated in November 2021. The opus was released right after a few singles featuring guest singers.

Content: Patrik Hansson got some good company to achieve this work. He asked guest singers to join in. Mark Hockings (Mesh) and Björn Marius Borg (Xenturion Prime) were already featured on the previously released singles while Louise Marchione (Planet R/Thermostatic), Mikael Engström (Covered In Snow), Richard Flow (Machinista) and Arielle Andersson (Octolab) completed the list. Patrik is singing on a few songs as well. The music remains pure Electro-Pop -and still more poppy than Vanguard, driven by hopping sequences, retro sound treatments and danceable beats.

Nite did a remix of “Hand Grenade” featuring Mark Hockings. The CD version features 2 bonus songs which are extended versions.

+ + + : The concept of working with guest singers is not new but rather surprising for Patrik Hansson who’s a talented singer himself. It however resulted in extra diversity while the artist could probably focus more on songwriting and production. “Hand Grenade” remains an outstanding song, but I also have to mention the other single “Rebuild The Future” featuring Marius Borg and the more aggressive “Alive” featuring Richard Flow. I also enjoyed “One Night In Blue” featuring Louise Marchione’s delicate timbre of voice. Nite also accomplished a cool remix of “Hand Grenade”.

– – – : I only noticed a few ‘softer’ songs which couldn’t convince me but which injected a break to the work.

Conclusion: Uncreated only confirms its immense potential, being next to Vanguard, another great Electro-Pop project of Patrik Hansson.

Best songs: “Hand Grenade”, “Rebuild The Future”, “Alive”, “One Night In Blue”, “Hand Grenade – Nite Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/uncreatedofficial

Label: www.conzoomrecords.de / www.facebook.com/conzoomofficial