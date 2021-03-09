Elektrostaub invites Patrik Hansson of Swedish Electropop band Vanguard on brand new EP ‘We Are Dreamers’

Although Elektrostaub’s previous “Wake Up” EP featuring Henrik Iversen is only out since December, the project already kicks back with yet another new collaborative EP: “We Are Dreamers” (available now via Bandcamp). “We Are Dreamers'” is the second EP taken from Elektrostaub’s forthcoming new album “Reliance”.

This time, he joined hands with Patrik Hansson of Swedish Electropop band Vanguard for an upbeat club synth pop song. Alternate remixes of the songs were created by People Theatre, Spektralized, We The North and Uncreated. Elektrostaub on top recorded a totally different version featuring the female voice of Claudia Uhle from X-Perience fame.

For the B-side song “Loneliness”, Elektrostaub aka Patrick Knoch worked again with his good old partners in crime from !Distain. Besides the club mix and the ‘no drum’ edit of this song, we also get more laidback and introspective interpretations of this catchy song by People Theatre as well as from label mates Technoir and Digital Factor.

In total you get 12 tracks which you can check out below on Bandcamp (and other platforms in the next weeks).

