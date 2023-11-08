Milicent – Myrsky (Album – Danse Macabre)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Ethereal.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: German formation Milicent was founded in 2022 by Valerio Kuhl (ex-XTR Human), Simone Mayer and Janey Schumacher. “Myrsky” is the band’s debut album featuring eight songs -the CD format featuring three extra cuts.
Content: This band is driven by good-old 80s dark-Wave influences featuring guitar play reminding me of The Cure. Guitar and electronics have been mixed as a perfect match; guitar to inject a dark spirit to the work and electronics to make it all more melodic. On top of the composition you’ll discover heavenly, powerful, female vocals by Simone Mayer. One of the most surprising cuts is the adaptation of the French popular song “A La Claire Fontaine”. The bonus tracks from the CD are alternative edits of 3 album songs.
+ + + : The sound and influences aren’t innovating but I like the result. There’s a perfect balance between guitar and electronics while the vocals inject an extra dimension to the work. There’s an artistic touch emerging at the surface created by sound treatments reminding me of violin. Some parts have been driven by harder, menacing, bass lines while other cuts are moving into dreamy sensation. So the work stands for diversity with graceful vocals on top. Next to the female vocals you’ll also notice male vocals accentuating the diversity.
– – – : The work is missing a true hit while I also notice a very few cuts which are less inspired.
Conclusion: Milicent has released a graceful and promising debut album mixing Dark-Wave together with Ethereal.
Best songs: “Cosmic Joke”, “Unhappy”, “Helsinki”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: https://dansemacabre.de/artist/milicent /
www.facebook.com/milicentmusic
Label: https://dansemacabre.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec
