Ultra – Eins (Album – Ultra)

February 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Industrial-Techno. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Eins” is the debut album by Ultra….

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Eins” is the debut album by Ultra. This is a German solo-project set up in 2019 by Lena Heiler aka ‘Das Ultra’.

Content: The album features 10 songs -including an ‘intro’ and an ‘outro’. Das Ultra used different influences to compose her work. She takes off in a Minimal-Electro way and is progressively moving towards Industrial-infused Techno music. Repetitive sequences are sometimes joined by spoken samplings while the most elaborated part of the work also features a solid bass line.

+ + + : I don’t dare say Ultra is a visionary project, but songs like “Eskal” and “Rewind” are clearly walking at this path. I like the way the artist is mixing different influences together creating something part and personal. I also recommend the more elaborated “Rule” while the next few tracks confirm the potential of this artist.

– – – : With a little bit improvement in the writing process -by adding a few more extra sounds and sequences, this album would be a sonic bomb.

Conclusion: Ultra takes off with a more than simply promising work; this is an artist to keep an eye on and I can only encourage her to hold on this sonic path while adding a few details.

Best songs: “Rule”, “Eskal”, “Rewind”, “What”, “Blanc Noir – Disco Version”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.ultraofficial.dewww.facebook.com/DasUltraOfficial


