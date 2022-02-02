Ultra – Eins (Album – Ultra)
Background/Info: “Eins” is the debut album by Ultra. This is a German solo-project set up in 2019 by Lena Heiler aka ‘Das Ultra’.
Content: The album features 10 songs -including an ‘intro’ and an ‘outro’. Das Ultra used different influences to compose her work. She takes off in a Minimal-Electro way and is progressively moving towards Industrial-infused Techno music. Repetitive sequences are sometimes joined by spoken samplings while the most elaborated part of the work also features a solid bass line.
+ + + : I don’t dare say Ultra is a visionary project, but songs like “Eskal” and “Rewind” are clearly walking at this path. I like the way the artist is mixing different influences together creating something part and personal. I also recommend the more elaborated “Rule” while the next few tracks confirm the potential of this artist.
– – – : With a little bit improvement in the writing process -by adding a few more extra sounds and sequences, this album would be a sonic bomb.
Conclusion: Ultra takes off with a more than simply promising work; this is an artist to keep an eye on and I can only encourage her to hold on this sonic path while adding a few details.
Best songs: “Rule”, “Eskal”, “Rewind”, “What”, “Blanc Noir – Disco Version”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.ultraofficial.de / www.facebook.com/DasUltraOfficial
