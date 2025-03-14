Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Last year, musician / singer / songwriter, Joe Whiteaker (1968-2024), founder and bandleader of gothic rock band The Funeral March (Rockford, Illinois, USA), lost his life to pancreatic cancer. Before he died, however, Joe and his band made their final studio recordings, the new EP “It All Falls Apart“.

<a href="https://thefuneralmarch.bandcamp.com/album/it-all-falls-apart">It All Falls Apart by The Funeral March of the Marionettes</a>

All proceeds from the release go to Joe’s wife and two children.

About The Funeral March

The Funeral March was a long-standing act in the goth rock scene, originating from Rockford, Illinois, in 1987. Their name was inspired by Charles Gounod’s classical piece “Funeral March of a Marionette”, famously the theme for Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

The band’s lineup included the late Joseph Whiteaker on vocals, bass, and synths; Frederick Love on guitar, synths, and programming; Mark Tenin on drums and percussion; and Wayne Thiele on guitar. Their sound was heavily influenced by iconic bands like The Cure, Bauhaus, Joy Division, and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Over the years, they’ve released various singles and EPs, including “Blood on the Wire” (2019), “Useless” (2020), “Flood” (2021), and “Slow (Trapped in this moment)” (2022). Their latest release, “Persephone” (2023), was their most recent album. As of March 14, 2025, there are no publicly available reports of new releases, but they were active in recent years, with mentions of ongoing work on new music as of late 2021, likely referring to “Persephone.”

